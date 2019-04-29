|
Philip E. Francis, 86, entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio. He worked for American Ship Building in Lorain from 1951 to 1958 and later in the shipyards in Boston until he retired in 1994. He is survived by his nephews, Richard (Elaine) Rogala and Ralph Francis; niece, Janice Peak; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Edgar and Iris (nee Redmond) Francis; sister, Priscilla Rogala; and brother, Dwight Francis. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N. Ridge Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019