Home

POWERED BY

Services
Misencik Funeral Home - Avon
36363 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
440-934-8000
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip E. Francis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Philip E. Francis Obituary
Philip E. Francis, 86, entered into rest Monday, April 29, 2019. He was born on October 20, 1932, in Lorain, Ohio. He worked for American Ship Building in Lorain from 1951 to 1958 and later in the shipyards in Boston until he retired in 1994. He is survived by his nephews, Richard (Elaine) Rogala and Ralph Francis; niece, Janice Peak; and several great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy; parents, Edgar and Iris (nee Redmond) Francis; sister, Priscilla Rogala; and brother, Dwight Francis. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 N. Ridge Rd., Amherst, OH 44001. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now