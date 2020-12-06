Philip Frederick Merthe, 85 years of age and long time resident of Amherst, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at his home following a long and full life.Born Jan., 29, 1935, in Lorain, Ohio, Philip was raised and lived in Lorain until moving to Amherst in 1964. Following his retirement He also spent many years wintering in Ft. Myers, Fl. He also spent a great deal of time during the summers in Port Clinton and Beaver Park Marinas enjoying his love of boating and fishing. Philip also found pleasure in flower gardening and traveling the country. During all of his travels he would be found with his companion Missy, his faithful sheltie dog. Philip was a member of the Amherst Eagles Aries #1442, the Amherst VFW Post 1662 and the Elyria Moose Lodge #778.Surviving Philip are his children: Richard (Debbie) Merthe, Kathleen (Bob) Lane, David Merthe, Pamela Kreger and Ronald Merthe all of Amherst as well as Tamara (Mike) Corasaro of Oberlin; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren; as well as his sister, Marilyn (Bill) Lee of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-two years, Mary Merthe (nee: DelBoccio); son in law, Rick Kreger in 2016; sister, Shirley Merthe and by his parents, Donald and Jane Merthe (nee Griffin).The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, for two hours prior to service. To attend either please make reservations at https://signup.com/go/qdqEfsB
or call 440-988-4451 between 9 am and 5 pm business days at the Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst Ohio.The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip Merthe and has made an online guest book available for the community at their website www.hempelfuneralhome.com