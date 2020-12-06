1/
Philip Frederick Merthe
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Frederick Merthe, 85 years of age and long time resident of Amherst, passed away Dec. 5, 2020 at his home following a long and full life.Born Jan., 29, 1935, in Lorain, Ohio, Philip was raised and lived in Lorain until moving to Amherst in 1964. Following his retirement He also spent many years wintering in Ft. Myers, Fl. He also spent a great deal of time during the summers in Port Clinton and Beaver Park Marinas enjoying his love of boating and fishing. Philip also found pleasure in flower gardening and traveling the country. During all of his travels he would be found with his companion Missy, his faithful sheltie dog. Philip was a member of the Amherst Eagles Aries #1442, the Amherst VFW Post 1662 and the Elyria Moose Lodge #778.Surviving Philip are his children: Richard (Debbie) Merthe, Kathleen (Bob) Lane, David Merthe, Pamela Kreger and Ronald Merthe all of Amherst as well as Tamara (Mike) Corasaro of Oberlin; thirteen grandchildren and many great grandchildren; as well as his sister, Marilyn (Bill) Lee of Vermilion.He was preceded in death by his wife of thirty-two years, Mary Merthe (nee: DelBoccio); son in law, Rick Kreger in 2016; sister, Shirley Merthe and by his parents, Donald and Jane Merthe (nee Griffin).The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 9, for two hours prior to service. To attend either please make reservations at https://signup.com/go/qdqEfsB or call 440-988-4451 between 9 am and 5 pm business days at the Hempel Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Crownhill Cemetery, Amherst Ohio.The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip Merthe and has made an online guest book available for the community at their website www.hempelfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hempel Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved