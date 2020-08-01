Phillip David Sprouse, 86 years of age, and a resident of Elyria, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at New Life Hospice Residential Center in Lorain, following a full and meaningful life. He was born February 28, 1934, in Ironton, Ohio. Phillip had made his home in Cleveland before moving to Elyria where he had made his home for the last 54 years. Phillip proudly served in the United States Army. He was employed at General Motors for thirty years before retiring in 1993 as a press operator. He was an active member of West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church in South Amherst. Phillip could frequently be found serving at church where he was a Deacon and had a willingness to help wherever needed. He loved attending classic country and bluegrass music concerts and had an extensive collection of LP recordings. Phillip was an avid Cleveland Indians fan. His greatest joy was the time he spent with his family and traveling back “home” to Ironton, Ohio. Those who will cherish Phillip’s memory are his daughter and her husband Sherri and Terry Butcher of Elyria, his grandson TJ Butcher (Meghan). He was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Joyce Dair Sprouse (nee: Lavender) on June 11, 2012; his siblings Clarence Spouse, Ronnie Sprouse, Letha Fay Sprouse and Betty Weiner and his parents Ruben and Marie Sprouse (nee: Riley). Public visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 5-7 pm. at West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church; 46280 Telegraph Road, South Amherst. Services will be held privately by the family. Rebroadcasting of services will be available at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
. Public graveside services will take place Tuesday, August 4th, at 1 pm at Buckeye Cemetery, Ironton, Ohio. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers that memorial contributions be made to West Ridge Enterprise Baptist Church; 46280 Telegraph Road, South Amherst, Ohio 44001 or New Life Hospice Center; 3500 Kolbe Road, Lorain, Ohio 44053. The Hempel Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillip Sprouse family and has made available for the community's convenience an on-line register book as well as additional information to help facilitate expressions of compassion. Log on at www.hempelfuneralhome.com
