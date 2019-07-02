|
Phyllis Corlene Mroz (nee Figley) passed away on her 91st birthday, Monday, July 1, 2019. Born in 1928, in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Lester R. Figley and the late Olive A. Figley (nee: Altman). She attended the University of Michigan, majoring in Art and Design. Phyllis married Edward Mroz in 1955. They made their home in Elyria, raising four children, Mark (Marlene), Susan Littman (Dan), Dennis (Linda), and Mary Elizabeth Russert (John). Raising her family and maintaining a lovely home was important to Phyllis. She designed the look and layout of the house that she and Ed built in 1968. Gardening was one of her great passions. Her home was always beautifully landscaped and lovingly tended. Phyllis was active in various clubs and organizations: the Elyria Women's Club, St. Jude's Altar and Rosary Society, and the Elyria Catholic Mother's Guild. She held various leadership positions, including president of the EC Mother's Guild for several years. Her artistic abilities played a role in many of her volunteer contributions. She illustrated programs, publicity posters and created scenery for plays. She frequently designed religious cards and banners for St. Jude's Church. Recognizing her capability and reliability as a volunteer, Elyria Catholic High School offered her a job as a Media Aide. She also worked for the Elyria Public Library and as a Media Aide at Eastgate School in Elyria, until she retired in 1996. In her retirement, she enjoyed her grandchildren, Bret Kacher (Anita), Todd Kacher (Caitlin-deceased), Matt, Rachel, and Jason Littman, Michael and Joey Mroz and Hailey, Elena, and Jillian Russert, along with her great-grandchildren, Noah Cruz, Leah and Athena Kacher. Phyllis is also survived by her beloved Shih Tzu, Lu Lu. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Edward H. Mroz in 1989. A private funeral service will be held at the Church of St. Peter, Lorain Ohio. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Laubenthal-Mercado Funeral Home of Elyria (440)322-4626. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Avon Oaks Caring Community and to Harbor Light Hospice for the loving care she received from both. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Parish, Capital Campaign, 3655 Oberlin Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44053 or the charity of one’s choice. Online condolences to the family may be expressed at: www.laubenthalmercado.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 3, 2019