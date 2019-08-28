The Morning Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
32000 Detroit Road
Avon, OH 44011
(440) 937-6175
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Busch Funeral Home
32000 Detroit Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Entombment
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
Resthaven Memory Gardens
3700 Center Rd.
Avon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis I. (Leonard) Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis I. (Leonard) Horton Obituary
Phyllis I. (nee Leonard) Horton, 92, of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of New London, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Phyllis was born October 10, 1926, in Avon, OH to George and Natalie (nee Mohr) Leonard. Phyllis is a graduate of Avon High School. She retired after working 18 years as the Payroll Administrator at Lorain County Community College. Phyllis enjoyed spending time crafting, gardening and bird watching. Beloved mother of Susan (James) Kolesar of Spring, TX, Steve Horton of Spring Hill, TN, loving grandmother of Brian Horton of Columbia, TN; and sister of James Leonard of Longview, TX. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lyle Horton; and parents, George and Natalie Leonard. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31 st from 10 to 11:30 at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Ave., Avon. Entombment will follow at the Resthaven Memorial Park. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services offers peace of mind through funeral preplanning.
Learn More