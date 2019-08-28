|
|
Phyllis I. (nee Leonard) Horton, 92, of Spring Hill, TN, formerly of New London, OH, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Phyllis was born October 10, 1926, in Avon, OH to George and Natalie (nee Mohr) Leonard. Phyllis is a graduate of Avon High School. She retired after working 18 years as the Payroll Administrator at Lorain County Community College. Phyllis enjoyed spending time crafting, gardening and bird watching. Beloved mother of Susan (James) Kolesar of Spring, TX, Steve Horton of Spring Hill, TN, loving grandmother of Brian Horton of Columbia, TN; and sister of James Leonard of Longview, TX. Preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lyle Horton; and parents, George and Natalie Leonard. Family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31 st from 10 to 11:30 at the Busch Funeral Home, 32000 Detroit Ave., Avon. Entombment will follow at the Resthaven Memorial Park. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 29, 2019