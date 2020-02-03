|
Phyllis J. Hillyer (nee Yambrisak), age 70, and a life resident of Lorain, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at her home after a sudden illness. Phyllis was born in Lorain, February 10, 1949, to the late George and Pauline (nee Roesel) Yambrisak. She was a graduate of Ashland High School. Survivors include her four children, William Stull of Lorain, Todd Stull of Huron, Christina McEachern of Elyria, and Mark Stull of Lorain; and three grandchildren. Family will receive friends Wednesday noon until 2 p.m. at the Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, 3900 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 4, 2020