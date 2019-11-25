|
|
Phyllis J. Poszywak (nee Lamats), age 83, of Lorain, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019 at Life Care Center of Elyria following a lengthy illness.Born June 30, 1936 in Lorain, she lived in Lorain her entire life. Phyllis was a 1955 graduate of Lorain High School. She worked in the receiving room of Sears in Elyria from 1974 to 1980 and prior to this she worked at Miss Ann’s Day Care in Lorain from 1967 to 1973.Phyllis enjoyed reading, going on car rides and visits with the grandkids.Surviving is her daughter, Debbie Palos of Lorain; grandchildren, Domingo (Dana) Palos of North Carolina, Mark (Ann) Palos of Elyria and Melissa Palos of Lorain; five great-grandchildren; great-great-granddaughter; and a brother, Bob Lamats of Lorain.She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Richard Poszywak in 2009; parents, William and Wilma (Yuronich) Lamats; a brother, Bill Lamats; and sisters, Dorothy Broderick and Marianne Lopez.Private services were held yesterday in the Dovin Funeral and Cremation Specialists, 2701 Elyria Avenue, Lorain. Rev. John Retar, pastor of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini Catholic Parish, Lorain, officiated. Burial followed in Elmwood Cemetery, Lorain. To send online condolences to the family go to www.dovinfcs.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 28, 2019