More Obituaries for Phyllis Landis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Jean (Ober) Landis

Phyllis Jean (Ober) Landis Obituary
Phyllis Jean Landis (nee Ober), age 62, and a resident of Lorain, passed away Sunday, September 29, 2019, at Avon Place after a lengthy illness. She was born October 28, 1956 in Portsmouth, to the late John and Wanda (nee Lore) Ober. Phyllis was a very loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and sister. She was a God-fearing person. Phyllis liked to paint pictures and collect angel figurines. She was a member of Sunshine Baptist Church, Lorain. Survivors include her husband of 26 years, Samuel Logan Landis; her five children, William (Debbie) Ober, Robin (Anthony) Parsley, Angel (Chuck) Payne, Crystal (Sammy) Rivera, Robert Neff, all of Lorain; 12 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; four sisters; and five brothers. Phyllis was preceded in death by two of her grandchildren. There will be no visitation or service. Andras Crematory & Funeral Home, Lorain, entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Morning Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
