Phyllis Loudermelt (nee Collins), age 84, entered into rest Tuesday, May 21, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1934 in Matewan, West Virginia and graduated from Matewan High, Class of 1952. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially on the holidays. Her hobbies included ceramics and crocheting. She is survived by her children, Gregory Loudermelt, Craig (Karen) Loudermelt, and Brenda (Danny) Soboslai; grandchildren, Jeff, Valerie, Stephen, Matthew, Stacey, Jennifer, Jessica, and Audrey; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Maryann Cassidy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grady C. Loudermelt; and sister, Rosella Jo Abel. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon, where a service will be on Saturday at 10:00 a.m., followed by interment at Resthaven Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to Midway Baptist Church, 41812 Griswold Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 23, 2019