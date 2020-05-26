Phyllis Margaret Mahony (nee Dunlap), 98, passed away peacefully Friday, May 22, 2020 at Abbewood Senior Living in Elyria. She was born October 12, 1921 in Lorain to her loving parents, Martin and Marie Dunlap (nee Meesig).Phyllis was a kind, gentle woman who never complained about anything. She was a longtime resident of Lorain. In 2006 she moved to Central Village in Amherst and then to Abbewood in 2016. She graduated from Lorain High School, class of 1940A. After graduation, she worked in retail and also at The Journal in Lorain. This was during the time of the draft of WWII. It was there that she met James Mahony, a sports editor. Not long after their meeting, he was drafted into the Army and served in Germany. After his return, they were married November 28, 1946 at St. Mary Church in Lorain. In the mid 1970’s, she got a job in operations at the Central Trust Bank in Lorain until 1985. The family enjoyed many vacations at Gem Beach in Port Clinton. She was a member of St. Peter’s Church in Lorain, St. Joseph Church in Amherst, and St. Mary Church in Elyria. Her favorite job was providing a home for her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking, reading, and word search puzzles. We have wonderful memories of gathering at her home on holidays to share lots of laughter and good food.Phyllis will be greatly missed by her children, Martin (Nan) of Fort Myers, Florida, Mary Ann Jaworski (Ralph) of Elyria, Patrick (Sue) of Carefree, Arizona, Joyce Rhodes (Carl) of Houston, Texas, Maureen Rhodes of Amherst, and Monica Flores (Tom) of Plano, Texas; grandchildren, James Mahony (Lora), Meghan Kourt (Kraig), Michael Mahony (Shannon), Sarah Durham (Curt), Andrew Jaworski, Kristina Jacobs (Ted), Lynn and Jennifer Mahony, Carl “CJ” Rhodes, Ricky Rhodes (Kaitlin), Holly Rhodes (Marcel), Kayla Tomaso (Luke), and Thomas Flores, Jr. and 12 great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Mahony (1999) and son-in-law, Richard “Ric” Rhodes (2010).All services will be private. Interment at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain. Funeral arrangements by Busch Funeral Home, Elyria.We love and miss you Mom!!