Phyllis Sedar (nee Mercurio), 89, of Avon Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020 at Independence Village, Avon Lake. She was born March 20, 1930 in Lorain, and has lived in Avon Lake for over 60 years. She was an active member at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Avon Lake, where she was a member of the Ladies' Guild. She was also a member of the Poco Loco Line Dancers and the Avon Lake Garden Club. She is survived by two sons, Paul (Karen) Sedar Jr., and Greg (Shelley) Sedar; three grandchildren, Cole (Katherine Prescott), Rebecca (Augustus Seko), and Casey; and one sister, Lucille DeGennaro. She was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Paul Sedar; and her siblings, Oscar, Loredo, Dante, and Antionette. Friends will be received Monday, March 2, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32929 Lake Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012 (meet at church). Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Western Reserve, 17876 St. Clair Ave., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 or the . Phyllis' family would like to give special thanks to the staff of Independence Village in Avon Lake and also Hospice of the Western Reserve for their excellent and compassionate care for Phyllis.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 1, 2020