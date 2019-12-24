|
Phyllis Urbansky, 92, of Wakeman, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin. She was born on May 11, 1927 in Kipton and has lived in Kipton and Camden Township area her entire life. She graduated from Camden High School in 1945. She was a homemaker and also helped her late husband, Joseph, with the family farm. She enjoyed crochet and cooking. She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Saccardi, of Kipton, Ken (Randi) Urbansky, of Clemmons, NC, and Jim Urbansky, of Kipton; daughter-in-law, Debbie Urbansky, of Kipton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Ralph and Mildred (Lucas) Morgan; a son, Robert Urbansky. Friends may call on Thursday, December 26, from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Burial will follow at Camden Cemetery near Kipton. Online condolences may be left at: mormanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 25, 2019