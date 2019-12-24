Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morman Funeral Home
16 Cooper Street
Wakeman, OH 44889
888-634-4834
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Urbansky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis Urbansky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Phyllis Urbansky Obituary
Phyllis Urbansky, 92, of Wakeman, passed away on December 22, 2019 at Welcome Nursing Home in Oberlin. She was born on May 11, 1927 in Kipton and has lived in Kipton and Camden Township area her entire life. She graduated from Camden High School in 1945. She was a homemaker and also helped her late husband, Joseph, with the family farm. She enjoyed crochet and cooking. She is survived by her children, Carol (Richard) Saccardi, of Kipton, Ken (Randi) Urbansky, of Clemmons, NC, and Jim Urbansky, of Kipton; daughter-in-law, Debbie Urbansky, of Kipton; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; her parents, Ralph and Mildred (Lucas) Morgan; a son, Robert Urbansky. Friends may call on Thursday, December 26, from 12:00 noon until the time of services at 2:00 p.m. at the Morman Funeral Home, 16 Cooper Street, Wakeman. Burial will follow at Camden Cemetery near Kipton. Online condolences may be left at: mormanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Phyllis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -