|
|
Polly Ann Spangler (née Pruett) age 71, of Leesburg, FL died Thursday May 23, 2019 at hospice house in Tavares after a long illness.She was born in Mt Vernon, Ohio on May 10, 1948, to the late Joseph F. and Mildred M. (Née Vance) Pruett. She was the loving wife of Frederick (Dave) Spangler for 55 years. Polly loved her children, chocolate cake, her family and her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She enjoyed cooking, reading and spending time with her grandchildren.Survivors include her spouse, Frederick (Dave) Spangler; brother, Michael Pruett, children: Carol (Keith) Munger, Ramona (Kevin) Kilzer; three grandchildren: Kathryn Kilzer, Jessica (Brent) Smith, Kristen Kilzer and four great grandchildren.In addition to her parents, Polly was preceded in death by her sister, Mildred (Millie) Brammer and grandson, David Spangler.Garland Misencik 851 Park Ave. Amherst, Ohio will be facilitating the services. Viewing will be Tuesday May 28, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Peace Mennonite Church, 9300 West Ridge Road, Elyria and services will be Wednesday May 29 at 11 am with burial to follow in Evergreen cemetery in South Amherst, Ohio.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 26, 2019