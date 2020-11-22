Rachael Laura Kalizewski (nee Karchin), 98, of Norwalk, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Gaymont Nursing Center, Norwalk after a lengthy illness.She was born March 4, 1922 in Vermilion and had been a life long area resident.Rachael had worked for South Shore Packing, Vermilion, Basic Foods in Vermilion, and had also been the bookkeeper for her husband's business, Vermilion Heating and Roofing.She enjoyed ceramics, flower gardening, cooking, baking, and she especially enjoyed family get together's and her dog Buddy.She is survived by her; sons, Gary (Linda) Kalizewski of Norwalk and Kip (Nancy) Kalizewski of Wakeman; daughter, Renee Barkhimer of Milan; former daughter-in-law, Mary Kalizewski; grandchildren: Keith (Becky) Kalizewski, Aaron (Angle) Kalizewski, Tyler (Rachel) Kalizewski, Amy Kalizewski, and Brianna Cantley; great grandchildren: Jacob, Ben, Matthew, Isaac, Ella, and Aria Kalizewski and Sophie Cantley; and great great grandchild, Rileigh.She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin Kalizewski in 2009; parents, Harry and Ethel Karchin; great grandson, Christian Kalizewski; and her brothers, Jacob, Benjamin, and Milton.Graveside services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion.The family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
