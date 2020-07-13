1/1
Rachel C. Baker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rachel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rachel C. Baker (nee Coley), 84, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Eastern Star Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services in the funeral home will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor John Grodell officiating. Burial will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Elmwood Cemetery, with Chaplain John Jackson officiating. Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the funeral home and cemetery, please wear a mask. Mask will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schwartz, Spence, Boyer and Cool Home for Funerals
1124 Fifth Street
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-5288
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved