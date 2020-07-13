Rachel C. Baker (nee Coley), 84, of Amherst, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at her home following a brief illness. Friends and family may call on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain. Eastern Star Services will be held at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services in the funeral home will follow at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor John Grodell officiating. Burial will be Friday, July 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Elmwood Cemetery, with Chaplain John Jackson officiating. Covid-19 protocols will be observed at the funeral home and cemetery, please wear a mask. Mask will be available at the funeral home. Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
.