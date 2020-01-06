|
|
Rachel Leslie Reed, 50, of Vermilion, passed away Friday, January 3, 2020 at her home. Heaven received a new angel when Rachel arrived to join her beloved parents, Lawrence and Roberta Reed. Rachel was a long time Vermilion resident and graduate of Vermilion High School, where she was a Majorette. Rachel traveled to Florida to care for her grandmother and also enjoyed traveling to Arizona to visit with her father. Rachel resided in North Carolina for seven years before returning to Vermilion in 2018, saying, "It has always been home." Rachel was devoted to helping others in need and truly put others before herself. She won a battle against cancer over a decade ago. Over the years, Rachel worked for Radisson Hotel Corp., Sandusky and Step By Step Employment and Training in Vermilion, but she was also an entrepreneur. She obtained a recycling permit in North Carolina to recycle all types of materials she found during the long walks she loved. Rachel continued her daily walks after moving back to Vermilion. She was a frequent library visitor, loved going on the internet, had enjoyed being a Police Explorer in her younger years, and read several newspapers to stay on top of current events. She was a huge 007 fan and often binge-watched James Bond films, while stating Sean Connery was her favorite Bond. She was planning a trip with her friend, Richard, to the Bahamas, where she hoped to catch a glimpse of Sean Connery's home. Rachel volunteered with the Salvation Army, Grace's Kitchen, and Lucy Idol. She was a member of the Madeline Chapter of #204 Order of Easter Stars, Vermilion E&R Church and Grace Baptist Church, NC where she also volunteered. Rachel enjoyed going to the flea market, movies, picnics, dining out, listening to country music, and scouring the beach for sea glass. Rachel was know for her honesty, her determination to always do what is right, her kindness to others, and the love she had for God, friends, and family. Her sense of humor and smile that would light up a room will sadly be missed. Rachel leaves behind her brother, Brian Reed of New Jersey; sister, Jill Reed Jones of North Carolina; nieces, McKenna, Cameron, and Lara; nephew, Aaron; good friend, Wilhemina Tazalaar; and devoted friends, Wayne and Susan Fischer. Rachel's family would especially like to thank Sue Fischer and her Step by Step program for the many years of support, recently securing employment for Rachel, providing volunteer opportunities, and the beautiful apartment in Vermilion that Rachel loved. Friends may call Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 where the Madeline Chapter #204 O.E.S. will conduct an Eastern Star service at 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Nick Cacciatore will officiate. Interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Vermilion. Memorial contributions are suggested in memory of Rachel to the Vermilion E&R Church, 752 Grand Street, Vermilion, OH 44089 or Grace's Kitchen, c/o Trinity Lutheran Church, 3747 Liberty Ave., Vermilion, OH 44089. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 7, 2020