Ralph E. Stephan, age 85, of Lorain, passed away peacefully at Mercy New Life Hospice Center of St. Joseph on Tuesday June 23, 2020. Born in Lorain on July 2, 1934, Ralph was a life-long resident of the city. He was a graduate of Lorain High School and went on to complete training and certification as a welder.He was a veteran of the United States Army and formerly attended First Methodist Church in LorainRalph was a dedicated entrepreneur who owned a variety of businesses throughout greater Lorain; included amongst his holdings were the Machinery Specialists Company, Kuntz and Joyce Movers, Reliable Truck Service, Class A Coatings, and several gasoline service stations.Ralph’s diverse skill set also often found him contributing to the betterment of the community. He served as foreman on the crew that renovated the Lorain Lighthouse and he was instrumental in bringing the fabled locomotive to Oakwood Park which was enjoyed by countless numbers of park visitors throughout the years.In his free time he enjoyed fishing, boating, and tinkering with anything mechanical.Ralph also displayed a passion for classic automobiles including his personal 1964 Thunderbird as well as a variety of Cadillacs.He is survived by son Ralph Darren Stephan (Paula) residing in Forked River, New Jersey, and daughters Tami Stanislawski (Stephen) of Vermilion and Terri Stephan of Sandusky. In addition, he leaves seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.Ralph was preceded in death by his parents Ralph and LaVerna (nee Heath) Stephan, daughter Deborah Lynne Smith, and sister Eleanor Losiewicz.Visitation will be conducted from 4:00 until the time of funeral services at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday July 1, 2020 in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Ernest Battle will officiate. Military honors will be conducted immediately following the service by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.Contributions in Ralph’s memory are encouraged to either the Erie County CASA Program or to Mercy New Life Hospice.To share your memories and condolences with the Stephan family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.