Ralph J. Miller, 84, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH. He was born in Charleroi, PA on May 25, 1934. Ralph married his wife, Darlene C. (nee Lucas) on October 27, 1965.He worked at Fruehauf, Winko Matic Signal Co., and then 40 plus years at Ford Motor Plant, Avon, starting on the line as an electrician, then moving into the communications network area. The latter job highlighted his talent and his immense passion for people and the love of photography. Ralph was centered on helping others be all that they could be. A motto that is familiar from his days from being in the U.S. Army. He volunteered in many local groups and on many boards such as the Ohio Junior Jaycees, Boys Club Professional Association, the Sheffield Lake Parks and Recreation Board, Brookside Forum, Brookside PTO and Community Days. His focus on betterment of an individual was a tremendous help to the many at-risk youth and prison members, with whom he counseled over the years. Accolades included being named Man of the Year in 1972 by the Ohio Jaycees and awarded the Ken L. Sullivan Youth Service Award as presented by the Ohio Jaycees in 1969. Ralph had a great love for music that showed whenever he played his beloved organ and his great sense of humor will forever remain in the hearts of those who had the honor and privilege of knowing him. He is survived by his beloved wife, Darlene C. Miller; son, Richard J. Smith; daughter, Valorie K. (Greg) Long; son-in-law, Robert Highsmith; sisters, Alberta (Victor) Caleschi and Joyce (Homer-deceased) Sickles; sister-in-law, Donna Miller; and grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Alberta (nee DePasse) Miller; daughter, Christine L. Highsmith; son, M. Timothy Smith; and brother, Elmer Miller.The family will receive friends at Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961 on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Fr. Stephen L. Shields, officiating. Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH where military honors will be performed by the U.S. Army.Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 21, 2019