Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Ralph W. Walter

Ralph W. Walter Obituary
Ralph W. Walter, 88, of New London, died on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the Laurels of New London. Born on April 11, 1932, in Cleveland, Ohio, he was the son of the late Ralph S. and Margaret (Maiser) Walter. Ralph was a 1950 graduate of Lakewood High School. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951 to 1955. Ralph grew up in Lakewood and was an avid boater on Lake Erie. He was an outdoor person, enjoying each day to the fullest. Ralph worked as a toolmaker for Albrecht Tool in Cleveland for 27 years. He retired in 1995. In June 1964, Ralph married his life partner, Annie L. Campbell (Marsh). They moved to New London in 2001 to enjoy their retirement. They shared 45 wonderful years together until her passing in January of 2009. A private graveside service was held at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Eastman Funeral Home, New London assisted the family with arrangements. You may share your condolences online at www.eastmanfuneralhome.com. Eastman Funeral Home, 419-929-3781.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 18, 2020
