|
|
Ramon Cardona Torres Sr., 79, of Amherst, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020, with his son, Ramon Torres Jr., and daughter-in-law, Sarah, by his side in Amherst, Ohio. He was born on January 12, 1941, in Aguada, Puerto Rico, to Nicholas Torres and Maria Cardona. He came from a large family of 12 siblings. As a child, he loved to skip school and pretend he was Tarzan and in later years, he loved to tell tales of when 25 cents could buy him tickets to the movies for a double feature and still had money for bread and butter. He worked at an early age to support his family and came to the United States at age 18. He was a good-natured man that worked hard and laughed quietly. He loved music, reading, movies, wrestling and his family. He worked at U.S. Steel and Arrow Aluminum among other employment before retirement. He is missed by his wife, Virginia Torres (nee Lopez), of forty plus years; his sons, Ramon C. Torres Jr., Adam Torres, Albert Torres and Jose Torres; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; brother, Juan Torres; nieces, nephews, and other family members. He was preceded in death by his parents; and 11 brothers and sisters. His family will receive loved ones Friday, January 31 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Pastor Cliff Morris of Lakeview Baptist Church of Vermilion will officiate. Services will be on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Donations can be accepted at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home Funeral Home to offset burial expenses. For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 30, 2020