Ramon Rivera, Sr., age 95, born June 15, 1923.Ramon was predeceased by his loving wife, Monserratte. Proud grandfather of 12 grandchildren, Natalie, Suzette, Carmen, Walter, Yolanda, Sandra, Cynthia, Raquel, Rafael, Jr., Daniel, Deborah, and Sara. The great-grandfather of 21 children. He is survived by his sons and their spouses, Ramon and Marta Rivera, Rafael and Iris Diaz, and daughter, Zulma Rivera. Ramon came to the United State from Puerto Rico and taught himself to speak English. He worked and retired at the Lorain Steel Mill.He loved the Lord, and was a faithful member of Grace Gospel Hall. He and his wife cared for the poor, sick, and those in need.Visitation will be Thursday, March 14th, 4 to 8 p.m. at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. with a funeral service the following day, Friday, March 15th, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Elmwood Cemetery.Share a memory at: www.wyers-bollinger.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
