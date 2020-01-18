|
Ramon Thomas Matos, 87, of Lorain, passed away peacefully on Friday January 17, 2020. He was born on September 19, 1932 in Penuelas, Puerto Rico.Ramon enjoyed playing the lottery, and loved to watch Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy and the Price is Right. He also enjoyed playing Dominoes, listening to music, and always wanted a Red Sports Car. Ramon worked for the Ford Motor Company for 30 years.He will be missed by his children; Mary Jane (Mike) Gallagher of Lorain, Emmanuel (Stacy) Matos of Lorain, Robert (Trina) Matos of Columbia Station and Mona (Jaime) Agosto of Lorain; grandchildren; Dan, Josh, Robert Anthony, and Joseph Lee.He is preceded in death by his parents Venancio & Maria (nee Ramos) Matos and 11 siblings.The family will receive friends on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4 – 8 pm in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst. Friends will also be received on Wednesday, from 10:00 am until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 am, also in the funeral center. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst. To send an online condolence, please go to www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 19, 2020