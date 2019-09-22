Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
For more information about
Ramona Berrios
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Ramona Berrios
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ramona (Marquez) Berrios

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ramona (Marquez) Berrios Obituary
Ramona Berrios (nee Marquez), 99, of Lorain, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019.She was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on January 10, 1920 to Ramona and Guillermo Marquez. She came to Lorain in 1949.Ramona was a member of Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God, Lorain. Ramona loved to cook and spend time with her family. In her spare time, she was active in her church.She is survived by her sons: Francisco (Iris) Aponte of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, Samuel (Suzie) Berrios of Amherst; daughter, Carmen (David) Close of Vermilion; grandchildren: Aimee (Josh) Gorbach, Mary (Joel) Diaz, Steven (Onna) Berrios, Samantha (Joe) Antonio, Ross Close, Johnny Marquez Jr, Melinda Taylor, Melissa Aponte, Venessa Aponte, Anissa (Sarah) Casey Destiny Antonio, Gabby Antonio, Michael Hough; great grandchildren: Jasmin Roldan, Aidan Gorbach, Atahlia Berrios, Adrian Soto, Aaron Farrell, Samuel Caldwell, Alivia Berrios, Ari Berrios, Gaige Close, Max Aponte, Connor Bradley, Mia Bradley, Caleb Bradley, Royal Taylor and Juan Taylor.Ramona was preceded in death last year by her loving husband of 68 years, Clemente Berrios; son, Juan (Johnny) Marquez; brother, Guillermo Marquez; sisters: Angelina Santiago, Rosa Marquez, and Ramona Marquez; nephew, Jose Santiago and her niece, Ramona (Moncha) Marquez.Her family will receive friends at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Wednesday, September 25 from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday 10 AM at Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Pedro Negron, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ramona's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now