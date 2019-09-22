|
|
Ramona Berrios (nee Marquez), 99, of Lorain, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 21, 2019.She was born in Comerio, Puerto Rico on January 10, 1920 to Ramona and Guillermo Marquez. She came to Lorain in 1949.Ramona was a member of Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God, Lorain. Ramona loved to cook and spend time with her family. In her spare time, she was active in her church.She is survived by her sons: Francisco (Iris) Aponte of Sault Ste Marie, Michigan, Samuel (Suzie) Berrios of Amherst; daughter, Carmen (David) Close of Vermilion; grandchildren: Aimee (Josh) Gorbach, Mary (Joel) Diaz, Steven (Onna) Berrios, Samantha (Joe) Antonio, Ross Close, Johnny Marquez Jr, Melinda Taylor, Melissa Aponte, Venessa Aponte, Anissa (Sarah) Casey Destiny Antonio, Gabby Antonio, Michael Hough; great grandchildren: Jasmin Roldan, Aidan Gorbach, Atahlia Berrios, Adrian Soto, Aaron Farrell, Samuel Caldwell, Alivia Berrios, Ari Berrios, Gaige Close, Max Aponte, Connor Bradley, Mia Bradley, Caleb Bradley, Royal Taylor and Juan Taylor.Ramona was preceded in death last year by her loving husband of 68 years, Clemente Berrios; son, Juan (Johnny) Marquez; brother, Guillermo Marquez; sisters: Angelina Santiago, Rosa Marquez, and Ramona Marquez; nephew, Jose Santiago and her niece, Ramona (Moncha) Marquez.Her family will receive friends at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, Wednesday, September 25 from 4 to 8 PM. Funeral service will be Thursday 10 AM at Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Pedro Negron, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 23, 2019