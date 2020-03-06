Home

Randy Coleman


1957 - 2020
Randy Coleman Obituary
Randy Coleman, 62, of Vermilion, finished his fight Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Mercy Regional Medical Center after a four-year battle with cancer which he fought with dignity. He was born December 17, 1957 in Amherst, was raised in Lorain and had been a Vermilion resident for the past 26 years. Randy worked as a truck driver for K & T Switching at Avon Lake Ford Plant. He was a member of the Teamsters Union Local #20 and enjoyed spending time with his family, stained glass, computers, woodworking and science fiction. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ruth Coleman, of Vermilion; mother, Dolores "Dolly" Coleman, of Vermilion; brother, Lee (Cindy) Coleman, of Vermilion; sister, Laurie (Al) Urban, of Boynton Beach, FL; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Lee F. Coleman, in 2004. The family will receive friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m. at the Riddle Funeral Home, 5345 South Street, Vermilion, Ohio. The Reverend Jason Russ will officiate. Interment will follow at Brownhelm Cemetery, Vermilion, OH. Online condolences may be made at: www.riddlefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 8, 2020
