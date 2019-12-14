|
Randy M. Lewandowski, age 55, of Amherst, passed away on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following an unsuccessful recovery from cardiac arrest. He was born on December 18, 1963 to Allen and Darlene (nee Chick) Lewandowski.Randy spent most of his life working in the auto industry as a great mechanic. He was also known as “the guy who could fix or construct anything” and would be the first one there to help you.Randy’s greatest passion was his love for boating and spending his time at the yacht club with friends as well as on the beach with his best buddy, Chunk, always at his side. Randy is now reunited with his pet dog Heidi. He especially cherished his moments at the yacht club during his term as Commodore.Randy is survived by his parents, Darlene and Allen; sister Jill; brother, Douglas (Stephanie); children: Nick, Megan (Joe) and Cindy (Rod) along with grandchildren: Sophia, D.J., Connor, and Emily; and niece Elizabeth.In accordance with Randy’s wishes, and in lieu of a traditional funeral service, a celebration of life gathering will be observed at the Beaver Park Yacht Club during boating season.Memories and condolences may be left on Randy’s and his family’s Facebook pages or at www.gluvna.net.Cremation services are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019