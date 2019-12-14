Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Resources
More Obituaries for Randy Lewandowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Randy M. Lewandowski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Randy M. Lewandowski Obituary
Randy M. Lewandowski, age 55, of Amherst, passed away on December 9, 2019 surrounded by his loving family following an unsuccessful recovery from cardiac arrest. He was born on December 18, 1963 to Allen and Darlene (nee Chick) Lewandowski.Randy spent most of his life working in the auto industry as a great mechanic. He was also known as “the guy who could fix or construct anything” and would be the first one there to help you.Randy’s greatest passion was his love for boating and spending his time at the yacht club with friends as well as on the beach with his best buddy, Chunk, always at his side. Randy is now reunited with his pet dog Heidi. He especially cherished his moments at the yacht club during his term as Commodore.Randy is survived by his parents, Darlene and Allen; sister Jill; brother, Douglas (Stephanie); children: Nick, Megan (Joe) and Cindy (Rod) along with grandchildren: Sophia, D.J., Connor, and Emily; and niece Elizabeth.In accordance with Randy’s wishes, and in lieu of a traditional funeral service, a celebration of life gathering will be observed at the Beaver Park Yacht Club during boating season.Memories and condolences may be left on Randy’s and his family’s Facebook pages or at www.gluvna.net.Cremation services are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Randy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -