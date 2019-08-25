Home

Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Raul Mendoza
Raul Mendoza


1949 - 2019
Raul Mendoza Obituary
Raul Mendoza, 70, of Lorain, passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019.Raul proudly served his country in Vietnam and his community as a Lorain Police officer.He will be missed by his very large family and very many friends.His funeral and burial at Calvary Cemetery was Thursday, August 22.Memorial contributions may be made to the Veterans Food Bank 11087 South Middle Ave. Elyria, OH 44035 and or The Friendship A P L, Elyria, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd, Elyria, Ohio 44035.For expression of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 27, 2019
