|
|
Ray Malanowski, of Lorain, passed away in the early morning hours of Thursday July 18, 2019 at the age of 90 while under the care of Sprenger Hospice. He was born in Lorain and was a life-long resident of the city. Ray was a parishioner of Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in Lorain.He served in the United States Army, 7th Division, 32nd Infantry, 24th Corp Hour Glass Division and fulfilled duty assignments while stationed in Onjin, South Korea. He was honorably discharged from military service in March of 1949.Following a thirty year career, he retired from the Lorain Fire Department in 1988 and from Goodman-Tri City Beverage in 2009.Ray enjoyed boating, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.He is survived by his children: John (Lisa) Malanowski of Lorain, Debbie (Stephen) Braegger of Grafton, and Ken (Laura) Malanowski of Florence Township. He also leaves grandchildren: Rachael Malanowski-Salter, David (Leah) Malanowski, Stephanie (Greg) Chavalia, Stacey (Jeremy) Vince, Brandon and Kristyn Malanowski and great grandchildren: Ava, Natalie, Jillian, Peter, Zach, Ryan, Emma, Evan, and Isaac.Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Adeline; parents, John and Stella; two brothers, and two sisters.The Malanowski Family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Anchor Lodge, and Sprenger Hospice along with Doctors Bescak, Cozmin, Dinchman, Joyce, Litam, McCarty, Odukoya, and Zolli for the care they provided.The family will receive friends in Nativity B.V.M. Catholic Church (1454 Lexington Avenue) on Tuesday July 23rd from 10:00 a.m. until the time of his Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Gerald Keller will serve as the celebrant and Reverend Mr. Robert Dybo as homolist. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery where military honors will be conducted by Amvets Post # 32 of Elyria.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Ray’s memory to either the Lorain Lighthouse Foundation – 319 Black River Lane, Lorain, Ohio 44052, Valor Home – 221 West 21st Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052, or to the Nativity B.V.M. Building Fund, 418 West 15th Street, Lorain, Ohio 44052.Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel. To share your memories and condolences with Ray’s Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on July 21, 2019