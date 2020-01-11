|
Raymond C. “Ray” Davis, 72, of Amherst passed away with his loving family by his side on January 9, 2020.He was born in Cleveland, OH on August 26, 1947 to parents Walter Jan and Jean Davis (Bird). Ray was a talented paint repairman at Ford Motor Company in Lorain and retired in 1997. He was a member of the Amherst Eagles club and he enjoyed fishing, working on cars and PC video games. He also enjoyed spending weekends at Lorain County Speedway and was a fan of Nascar racing.Ray is survived by his daughters, Jessica (Bradley) Lapp and Jennifer (Geoffrey) Silac; grandson, Barrett Lapp; and brothers, William (Toni) Davis and Edward Davis; sisters, Suzanne Yan (Bird) and Mary J Hansen.He was preceded in death by his infant son, Raymond C. Davis Jr.; mother, Jean Davis (Bird); father, Walter Jan.Arrangements and cremation services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lorain, OH, (440) 244-1961. Online condolences and gifts of sympathy may be shared with the family by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Jan. 12, 2020