Raymond F. Bombac, 75, of Lorain, OH and formerly of Nebraska, passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Mercy New Life Hospice Center in Lorain, OH with his loving family by his side. He was born on August 16, 1944 in Lorain, OH to his loving parents, John V. and Josephine T. (nee Zocchi) Bombac. Ray graduated from Admiral King High School, Class of 1962, Air Force Leadership School, Class of 1966, Senior NCO Academy, Class of 1981 and University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor Degree, Class of 1995. He married his loving Marilyn (nee Koziura) on July 18, 1964 at St. Stanislaus Church in Lorain, OH. Ray served 30 years in the United States Air Force and he was stationed and lived at George AFB, CA, Langley AFB, VA, Udorn, Thailand, Travis AFB, CA, Pentagon, DC, VA, Eglin AFB, FL, Hickam AFB, HI, and Offutt AFB, NE. In his 30-year career, he was awarded and received many medals, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with one oak leaf cluster, AF Commendation Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters, AF Good Conduct Medal with one silver oak leaf cluster and two oak leaf clusters, National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star, Vietnam Service Medal with three Bronze Stars, AF Overseas Long Tour Ribbon, AF Longevity Service Award Ribbon with one silver oak leaf cluster and one oak leaf cluster, NCO Professional Military Education Graduate Ribbon with two oak leaf clusters, Small Arms Expert Rifle Ribbon with one Bronze Star, AF Training Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm Device, and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. He retired as Chief Master Sergeant with 30 years of active duty service from 1962 to 1992. Raymond retired in Nebraska and moved back to Lorain last summer. He especially enjoyed his tours of the Pacific as a Chief, visiting troops stationed in Japan, Korea and other countries, monitoring working conditions, eating with airmen in the mess halls and soliciting feedback throughout the chain of command. Ray was an active member of the Cornhusker Fly Fishers in Nebraska. He enjoyed Fly Fishing and he was a volunteer instructor in elementary and middle schools, teaching the art/science of fly fishing and tying, and fly tying free instruction at Cabela’s. He also enjoyed hunting in Virginia and Nebraska, Camping throughout the country with family, traveling throughout the world and especially appreciated Slovenia, and investing in the stock market. He was a member of the YMCA Silver Sneakers and Silver Splash. He is survived by his beloved wife of 55 years, Marilyn (nee: Koziura) Bombac of Lorain, OH; daughter, Kathleen (Bart) Pester of Springfield, VA; sons, Raymond (Bretta) Bombac of Alexandria, VA and John Bombac of Omaha, NE; grandchildren, Sarah and Anna Pester of Springfield, VA: and Lindsay and Brett Bombac of Alexandria, VA.; and brother, Larry Bombac of Vermilion, OH. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Josephine (nee: Zocchi) Bombac; and sister, Joyce Blessing. Private family services will be held at this time with Christian burial services at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH, Fr. Craig M. Hovanec, Pastor officiating, with military funeral honors by the U.S. Air Force. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. This event will be a final salute to Ray to help the family commemorate and honor his wonderful life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the form of cherished memories, favorite photos or other contributions by using the email, [email protected] or the funeral home website www.rsgfuneralhome.com. Arrangements and services by Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2150 Broadway, Lorain (440) 244-1961. Your thoughts and prayers for Raymond and his family are deeply appreciated during this difficult time.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 31, 2020