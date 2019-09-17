|
Raymond J. Cirata, age 67, entered into rest Monday, September 16, 2019. He was born on December 28, 1951, in Pittsburgh, PA, and graduated in 1969 from Shelby High School, and in 1973 from the University of Findlay, OH. He was a teacher at St. Mary's School in Shelby, OH, and then in sales for over 25 years before returning to his first love, teaching, in 2003 at Clearview High School. He was a football official for over 40 years, starting at the junior high level and working his way up to Division One College Football. He lived in Avon and Lorain for the past 38 years, coming from Shelby, OH. He enjoyed golf, and spending time with family and friends and attending his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Pamela (nee Purdy) Cirata; children, "JB" Cirata and Abby (Bill) Hricovec; grandchildren, Will, Maggie, Ben, and RJ; brothers, Ron (Monica) Cirata, Tom (Michele) Cirata, John (Julie) Cirata and Fr. David Cirata; sisters, Sue (Bob) Mahek and Sharon (Mark) Dorian; and many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Dorothy (nee Kolakowski) Cirata. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Misencik Funeral Home, 36363 Detroit Rd., Avon. A 10:00 a.m. Mass will be celebrated on Friday at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, Avon (Please meet at church) followed by interment at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clearview Education Endowment Fund or Mercy New Life Hospice.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 18, 2019