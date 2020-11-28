1/1
Raymond LeMasters
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Raymond LeMasters, 73, of Vermilion, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at his home in Jonesborough, Tennessee following a brave fight with Cancer. Ray was born and lived in Lorain until moving to Vermilion in 1994 and then to Jonesborough in 2018. He was a graduate of Admiral King High School in 1965 and was drafted into the Army in 1966. Ray proudly served our Nation in Vietnam as a Sergeant in the 135th Assault Helicopter Company as senior turbine engine repairman and door gunner. He received many awards for his bravery including an air medal. Following his service, Ray worked at Fradley’s Garage, Cleveland Aircraft Products, Ridge Tool and then as skilled trade at Ford. He retired from Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, Avon Lake in 2012. Ray was a life member of the American Legion with 53 years of membership. He acted as post adjutant and was instrumental in fundraising and charitable contributions for the post. He was often found on the lake fishing with his many friends and took up hunting later in life. His greatest passion outside of his family was his love of old cars. In fact, his love of cars helped him form a special bond with his grandchildren as he laid on the floor playing with matchbox cars “buying and selling” the cars to the kids for the price of a correct spelling word or math question. He was the type of man to drop everything in order to help his friends and loved ones in any way that he could. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith LeMasters (née Bryan) in 2016; his parents, Odcar and Ruth LeMasters; sister, Twilla LeMasters; and brother, Russell LeMasters.He will be greatly missed by his current wife, Josephine LeMasters (née Saponari-Adams) of Jonesborough; his daughter, Heidi Wallace of Jonesborough; sons: Daniel (Lolli) Olsen of Elyria and David Olsen of Ashtabula; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Brothers: John LeMasters and James (Darlene) LeMasters; sister, Patricia (Tom) Southam and sister-in-law, Phyllis LeMasters along with many nieces and nephews will also feel a great loss. He will also be missed by his large extended family, three step-children and their families. His friends may call Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm private service at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a full service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
07:00 PM
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home - Lorain
1783 East 31st Street
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 277-8164
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved