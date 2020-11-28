Raymond LeMasters, 73, of Vermilion, passed away Tuesday November 24, 2020 at his home in Jonesborough, Tennessee following a brave fight with Cancer. Ray was born and lived in Lorain until moving to Vermilion in 1994 and then to Jonesborough in 2018. He was a graduate of Admiral King High School in 1965 and was drafted into the Army in 1966. Ray proudly served our Nation in Vietnam as a Sergeant in the 135th Assault Helicopter Company as senior turbine engine repairman and door gunner. He received many awards for his bravery including an air medal. Following his service, Ray worked at Fradley’s Garage, Cleveland Aircraft Products, Ridge Tool and then as skilled trade at Ford. He retired from Ford Ohio Assembly Plant, Avon Lake in 2012. Ray was a life member of the American Legion with 53 years of membership. He acted as post adjutant and was instrumental in fundraising and charitable contributions for the post. He was often found on the lake fishing with his many friends and took up hunting later in life. His greatest passion outside of his family was his love of old cars. In fact, his love of cars helped him form a special bond with his grandchildren as he laid on the floor playing with matchbox cars “buying and selling” the cars to the kids for the price of a correct spelling word or math question. He was the type of man to drop everything in order to help his friends and loved ones in any way that he could. Ray was preceded in death by his first wife, Judith LeMasters (née Bryan) in 2016; his parents, Odcar and Ruth LeMasters; sister, Twilla LeMasters; and brother, Russell LeMasters.He will be greatly missed by his current wife, Josephine LeMasters (née Saponari-Adams) of Jonesborough; his daughter, Heidi Wallace of Jonesborough; sons: Daniel (Lolli) Olsen of Elyria and David Olsen of Ashtabula; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Brothers: John LeMasters and James (Darlene) LeMasters; sister, Patricia (Tom) Southam and sister-in-law, Phyllis LeMasters along with many nieces and nephews will also feel a great loss. He will also be missed by his large extended family, three step-children and their families. His friends may call Tuesday December 1, 2020 from 4:00 until 7:00 pm private service at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a full service and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com
.