Eastman Funeral Home - New London
200 West Main Street
New London, OH 44851
(419) 929-3781
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Living Truth Community Church
631 South Main St.
Willard, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The Living Truth Community Church
631 South Main St
Willard, OH
View Map
Raymond Lugli Obituary
Raymond Lugli, 88, of New London, died Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at his home. He was born March 31, 1931 in Marseille, France, son of the late Gaston and Angela (Santucci) Lugli. Raymond was self employed. He and his wife, Beulah, along with their children, built Shore Acres Mobile Home Park in Vermilion. He was also a truck driver. Raymond enjoyed flea markets, cars and car shows, traveling and hanging out with his grandson, Chris. Raymond is survived by his wife, Beulah (Geringer) Lugli, whom he married in 1950; his children, Denny (Sherry) Lugli, of New London, Renee Nemeth and Larry Lugli, both of Vermilion, Diana Mullins, of Ashland; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his siblings, Edgar (Kay) Lugli, Dennis Lugli, Albert (Annie) Lugli and Renee (Andre) Humbert. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings, Joseph and André Lugli. Friends and family will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Living Truth Community Church, 631 South Main St., Willard, Ohio 44890, where the funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday with Pastor David Montgomery officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Street Cemetery, New London. Memorials may be given to the Living Truth Church if desired. Eastman Funeral Home, New London are in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at: www.eastmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
