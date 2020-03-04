|
Raymond Wells Sr., 95, of Lorain, transitioned peacefully on Feb. 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 3, 1924 in St. Paul, Minnesota. His family relocated to Memphis, Tennessee where he attended Booker T. Washington High School. He was drafted into the U.S. Army in June 1943 and served in World War II with the 3440th Quartermaster Truck Company. He was honorably discharged on Feb. 14, 1946. He was employed at Ford Motor Company in Memphis and was later transferred to the new Ford Motor plant in Lorain, Ohio in 1958. He retired in 1984 after 31 years of dedicated service, and was a dedicated member of the Lake and Walnut Church of Christ in Elyria, Ohio. Ray loved to travel with family and friends and enjoyed watching a variety of sporting events on tv and attended many Cleveland Brown games during the 1960s and 1970s. He later became an avid Cleveland Cavaliers fan. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and loved spending time with his grandchildren. Ray will be sadly missed by his son, Raymond (Ella) Wells, Jr. of Kissimmee, Florida; two daughters, Barbara Gilbert and Kathy (Joe) Hawkins, both of Lorain; three grandsons, Brad Wells, Eric Gilbert, Kenneth Gilbert; two granddaughters, Shayla (Ryan) Jones, and Courtney Wells; seven great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Dorothy Parrish of Houston, Texas; a host of step-grandchildren; step-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Edwena; his parents, Robert and Ellie (Mitchell) Wells; his three brothers, DeWitt Wells, William Wells, Lawrence Wells; and sister, Thelma Wells Greene; son-in-law, Jerry Gilbert; and twin infant grandsons, Keith and Kevin Gilbert. Viewing hours will be from 10 a.m. Friday, March 6th until services at noon at Lake & Walnut Church of Christ, 1101 Lake Ave, Elyria, where Minister Eddie Johnson will officiate. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst, Ohio. Arrangements by Brown-Robinson Funeral Home, 2652 Broadway Ave., Lorain, Ohio 44052. Online condolences at www.brownrobinson.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 5, 2020