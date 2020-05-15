Raymond William Ramirez, of Lorain, OH, passed away May 4, 2020, from a lengthy illness. Born on August 30, 1971, he is the son of the late Carl and Hilda Ramirez. He attended Clearview High School. Raymond is survived by brothers, Carl (Donna), Robin (Sandee), and Jerome (Catherine); and many nieces and nephews. A private family gathering took place on Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at The Malloy-Esposito Funeral Home in Cleveland. Miss me - but let me go.



