Rebecca DiMarzio
Rebecca DiMarzio, age 66, of Lorain, passed away peacefully, at Anchor Lodge Nursing Home on the afternoon of Monday, September 21, 2020. A member of the first graduating class at Southview High School, she was employed as an STNA for a variety of area healthcare facilities. Friends may call on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Please follow the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and signage displayed at the funeral chapel entrance and throughout the building. Masks / facial coverings must be worn by all attendees. Reverend George Vrabel, pastor of St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church in North Ridgeville will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Hill Memorial Park in Amherst Township. To view Becky’s complete obituary and to share your memories and condolences with her family, please visit: www.gluvna.net.


Published in The Morning Journal from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
September 28, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel
