Rebecca J. "Becky" Milota (nee Jeffords), 72, of Amherst, passed away on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Amherst Manor Retirement Community in Amherst following a long illness.Mrs. Milota was born in Columbus on November 7, 1946, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Evelyn J. (nee Tennihill) Jeffords. She was a graduate of Lorain High School in the class of 1965. She was a billing and coding clerk with Westlake OB-GYN and had been employed with NeuroSurgical Services, Inc. Most recently she enjoyed being a homemaker; spending time with her family.Mrs. Milota is survived by a son, Jeff (Samantha) Jones of Lorain; her beloved grandchildren, Lexie and Chad Jones; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Milota, in 2006; brothers, Carl Jeffords, Ralph Jeffords; sisters, Nikki Majcher, Pat Weaver.The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the Schwartz, Spence, Boyer & Cool Home For Funerals, 1124 W. 5th Street, Lorain.Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Twp.The family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the , 10501 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106-2204.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 17, 2019