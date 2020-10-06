1/1
Rebecca Tobias
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca Tobias, 64, of Elyria passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at U. H. Elyria Medical Center in Elyria following a long illness.Ms. Tobias was born in Lorain on May 29, 1956, the daughter of the late Frank J. and Frances S. (nee Sebastian) Tobias. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and Elyria; graduating in 1974 from Admiral King High School.She was employed at Fastway Fasteners. She enjoyed going on cruises and visiting casino's.Rebecca is survived by brothers Bela M Tobias, Frank A. Tobias, Daniel A Tobias all of Lorain and several nieces and one nephew.Graveside Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, in Amherst Township.The family requests donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research 13770 Noel Rd Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by morningjournal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved