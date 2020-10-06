Rebecca Tobias, 64, of Elyria passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at U. H. Elyria Medical Center in Elyria following a long illness.Ms. Tobias was born in Lorain on May 29, 1956, the daughter of the late Frank J. and Frances S. (nee Sebastian) Tobias. She was a lifelong resident of Lorain and Elyria; graduating in 1974 from Admiral King High School.She was employed at Fastway Fasteners. She enjoyed going on cruises and visiting casino's.Rebecca is survived by brothers Bela M Tobias, Frank A. Tobias, Daniel A Tobias all of Lorain and several nieces and one nephew.Graveside Services will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 10:00 am. in Ridge Hill Memorial Park, in Amherst Township.The family requests donations to Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Research 13770 Noel Rd Suite 801889 Dallas, TX 75380.Online condolences at www.boyercool.com