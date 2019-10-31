Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hempel Funeral Home - Amherst
373 Cleveland Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
(440) 988-4451
Resources
More Obituaries for Recie Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Recie Arlene (Basham) Hill

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Recie Arlene (Basham) Hill Obituary
Recie Arlene Hill (nee: Basham), 83 years of age, a resident of Tennessee and former resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Life Care Center in Tennessee. She was born May 29, 1936 in Basin, West Virginia, where she was raised. At the age of 17, Recie and her family moved to Cleveland. She had made her home in Amherst for over 36 years before moving to Tennessee, where she had resided since 2010. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Recie was a member of North Lake Missionary Baptist Church in South Amherst. She enjoyed auto racing, baking and traveling with her late husband. Survivors include her children, Jimmy Wagner, of Greenville, TN, Randy Wagner, of Jefferson City, TN; and Rhonda Hill, of Amherst; her step-children, James R. Hill and Belinda Walker, both of Lorain; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her siblings, Delmer Basham and Janet Blevens, of Odd, W.VA., and Carlos Basham and Verlie Dickens, of North Ridgeville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Hector Hill on September 15, 2001; her step-daughter, Deloria Furman; her siblings, Charles, Okley, Henry, Arle, James, Darrell, and Alvin; and her parents, James Elmer and Delsie Pearl Basham (nee: Shrewsburry). Friends may call Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Recie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -