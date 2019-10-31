|
|
Recie Arlene Hill (nee: Basham), 83 years of age, a resident of Tennessee and former resident of Amherst, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at Life Care Center in Tennessee. She was born May 29, 1936 in Basin, West Virginia, where she was raised. At the age of 17, Recie and her family moved to Cleveland. She had made her home in Amherst for over 36 years before moving to Tennessee, where she had resided since 2010. Her primary focus in life was that of a homemaker. Recie was a member of North Lake Missionary Baptist Church in South Amherst. She enjoyed auto racing, baking and traveling with her late husband. Survivors include her children, Jimmy Wagner, of Greenville, TN, Randy Wagner, of Jefferson City, TN; and Rhonda Hill, of Amherst; her step-children, James R. Hill and Belinda Walker, both of Lorain; 17 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; her siblings, Delmer Basham and Janet Blevens, of Odd, W.VA., and Carlos Basham and Verlie Dickens, of North Ridgeville. She was preceded in death by her husband of 25 years, James Hector Hill on September 15, 2001; her step-daughter, Deloria Furman; her siblings, Charles, Okley, Henry, Arle, James, Darrell, and Alvin; and her parents, James Elmer and Delsie Pearl Basham (nee: Shrewsburry). Friends may call Saturday, November 2, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst. Burial will follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township. For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Nov. 1, 2019