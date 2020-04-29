|
Regina “Gina” Ann Malone, 50, passed away at Ames Family Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Westlake surrounded by her family. Surviving are her sister, Christine "Tina" Malone; niece, Kayleigh R. Malone; nephews, James D. Malone and Jayden R. Ward all of Westlake; aunt, Lucille A. Citro of Fairview Park; uncle, Leo J. Citro of Sheffield Village; aunt, Liz Costello of Amherst; uncle, David (Carol) Malone of Carlisle Twp; and many cousins and loving friends she called family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Malone in 1999 and Theresa (nee Citro) Malone in 2016; and brother, Anthony J. "Tony" Malone in 1986. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Gina’s memory to a charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020