Reidy-Scanlan-Giovannazzo Funeral Home
2150 Broadway
Lorain, OH 44052
(440) 244-1961
Regina Ann "Gina" Malone

Regina Ann "Gina" Malone Obituary
Regina “Gina” Ann Malone, 50, passed away at Ames Family Hospice House of the Western Reserve in Westlake surrounded by her family. Surviving are her sister, Christine "Tina" Malone; niece, Kayleigh R. Malone; nephews, James D. Malone and Jayden R. Ward all of Westlake; aunt, Lucille A. Citro of Fairview Park; uncle, Leo J. Citro of Sheffield Village; aunt, Liz Costello of Amherst; uncle, David (Carol) Malone of Carlisle Twp; and many cousins and loving friends she called family. She was preceded in death by her parents, James R. Malone in 1999 and Theresa (nee Citro) Malone in 2016; and brother, Anthony J. "Tony" Malone in 1986. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Private Christian burial services will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Lorain, OH. Memorial donations may be made in Gina’s memory to a charity of donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent by using www.rsgfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 30, 2020
