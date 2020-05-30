Regina K. "Jeannie" Miller
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Regina "Jeannie" K. Miller (nee Williamson), age 77 and a resident of Brownhelm Township, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.Jeannie was born in Stone, Kentucky on May 30, 1942 to the late Luther andFrances (nee Clemons) Williamson. She graduated from the Ohio StateUniversity with a Bachelor of Education and taught first grade at FirelandsElementary School for thirty years. Jeannie was an Ohio State Universityfootball fan and enjoyed watching all sports, reading, crossword puzzles,but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Andrea Miller ofLorain; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and James Adkins of North Carolina; sonand daughter-in-law, Dr. Timothy and Annica Miller of Maryland; tengrandchildren, one great grandson, and her brother and sister-in-law Kennethand Barbara Williamson of Delaware, Ohio.In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her brotherJerry Williamson.Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at theGarland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Morning Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Garland - Misencik Funeral Home & Crematory Service - Amherst
851 Park Avenue
Amherst, OH 44001
440-988-4124
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved