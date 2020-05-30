Regina "Jeannie" K. Miller (nee Williamson), age 77 and a resident of Brownhelm Township, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family after a short illness.Jeannie was born in Stone, Kentucky on May 30, 1942 to the late Luther andFrances (nee Clemons) Williamson. She graduated from the Ohio StateUniversity with a Bachelor of Education and taught first grade at FirelandsElementary School for thirty years. Jeannie was an Ohio State Universityfootball fan and enjoyed watching all sports, reading, crossword puzzles,but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren and friends.Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Andrea Miller ofLorain; daughter and son-in-law, Amy and James Adkins of North Carolina; sonand daughter-in-law, Dr. Timothy and Annica Miller of Maryland; tengrandchildren, one great grandson, and her brother and sister-in-law Kennethand Barbara Williamson of Delaware, Ohio.In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by her brotherJerry Williamson.Family will receive friends 5-7 p.m., Thursday, June 4, 2020 at theGarland-Misencik Funeral Home, 851 Park Avenue, Amherst.