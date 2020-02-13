|
Regina “Margarita” Rivera, 83, formerly of Lorain, was received in heaven on Wednesday, February 5, 2020.She was born in September 7, 1936, in Caguas, Puerto Rico to Zoilo Alamo and Antonia Delgado. She came to the Lorain at the age of 20 and married Miguel Rivera in August 1958.She was a homemaker while her husband was a Steel Worker. Upon retirement, they moved to Caguas, PR with their 2 children and lived there for 12 years. They moved back to Lorain in 1989. Upon her husband’s passing in 2007, she moved to Florida to live with her son for 12 years.She was a devoted wife and mother. She enjoyed her family, gardening, sewing, and beading. She was loved by her family, friends, and the members of Templo Emmanuel Assembly of God in Lorain and Idlewild Baptist Church in Tampa, Florida.She is survived by her son, Mike (Miriam) Rivera; sisters, Victoria and Digna; brother, William; grandchildren, Kristen, Audrey, Michael and Charlene, and great-grandchild, Sayah.Other than her parents, Regina was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Miguel Rivera; daughter, Esther Rivera; sisters, Maria, Faustina, Candida, Eulalia and Filomena, and her brother, Felix.Her family will receive friends Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 5 until 7 P.M. funeral service at the Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Rev. Pedro Negron of Templo Emmanuel will officiate. Her graveside service will be Monday at 11 A.M. at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, 44805 North Ridge Road, Amherst, Ohio, 44001 (please meet at the cemetery).Donations can be made to Templo Emmanuel Community Center, 4230 Clinton Avenue, Lorain 44055.For expressions of sympathy and further information, please visit Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Feb. 14, 2020