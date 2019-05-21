|
|
Regino Navarro Sr., 95, of Lorain, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 surrounded by his beloved family.He was born October 22, 1923 in San Lorenzo, Puerto Rico to Juan Navarro and Maria Santana. He served in the U. S. Army during WW II and moved to Lorain in 1951.Regino was employed by Fruehauf Trailer Company, Avon Lake and by the Lorain Ford Plant. He was an avid baseball fan. Regino was a member of Sacred Heart Chapel, Lorain. He served as a Treasurer for The Puerto Rican Home, AMVETS Post 58, and for Sacred Heart Federal Credit Union.He is survived by his children Lucia Morell (Tony), Carmen Ramos, José Luis, Miguel Angel, Hector (Sylvia), Roberto (Sandy), Gilberto (Diana), Judith Figueroa (Luis), Silvia Williams (Richard) Regino Jr. (Gladys), and Angela Navarro. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.Other than his parents Regino was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Natividad and by his children Iris Candelario and Nelson Navarro.Regino’s family extends their immense gratitude to Mercy New Life Hospice, Sacred Heart Chapel and to the Veterans Administration.His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 23 from 4 to 8 PM at Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain. Friends may also call Friday from 8:30 AM until time of 9:30 Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Chapel, 4301 Pearl Avenue, Lorain. Rev. Father William A. Thaden, Pastor will officiate. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain. Military Honors will be provided by the AMVETS Post 23 Elyria.Arrangements are by Richard J. Reidy Funeral Home, 1783 East 31st Street, South Lorain, (440) 277-8164. For expressions of sympathy and further information please see, Reidyfuneral.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on May 22, 2019