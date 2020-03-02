|
Renee M. Swanson (nee Simecek), 55, of LaGrange, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on February 28, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic - Fairview Hospital, with family and friends at her side. Renee leaves behind an adoring husband, Michael Swanson, of 25 years of marriage, as well as two loving children, Danielle and Derek Swanson, both of LaGrange. Renee was a graduate of Keystone High School, and was employed by Orthopaedics Associates, Inc. as a surgical scheduler. A member of Our Lady Queen of Peace, Grafton, Ohio, Renee remained a strong woman of faith and fully trusted in God on her life's journey. Renee enjoyed having fun with family and friends in all settings, but especially loved entertaining at her home. A love for dragonflies and nature is something Renee appreciated and enjoyed. A woman of great passion and love for her children, Renee thrived on being a part of her children's lives and celebrating their accomplishments. A true and trusted friend, Renee coveted time with those friends in the sharing of ideas and adventures. Her family and extended family is where Renee's passion and love showed greatest! Always proud to celebrate the important events of their lives and celebrate those occasions with them!Additionally, Renee leaves behind her parents, Kenneth and Ann Simecek, of Elyria, Ohio; her sister, Leslie Denman, and sister, Kim (Tim) Carter; nieces, Nichole Bellottie, Emalee (Michael) Enos; nephew, Tyler, who all identify Renee as their confidant and true friend; great niece and nephew, Madyson and Mikcale Bellottie. Renee will be dearly missed by all and touched the lives of everyone she met! The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Dovin and Reber Jones Funeral & Cremation Center, 1110 Cooper Foster Park Road, Amherst, Ohio 44001. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 708 Erie Street, Grafton, Ohio 44044. Private family inurnment will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest contributions be made in memory Renee to the Leiomyosarcoma Support & Direct Research Foundation, PO Box 52697, Tulsa, OK 74152. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.dovinreberjones.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Mar. 4, 2020