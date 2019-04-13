The Morning Journal Obituaries
Services
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon-Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM
Busch Funeral Home
163 Avon-Belden Rd.
Avon Lake, OH
View Map
Rhonda K. (Walters) Brello

Rhonda K. (Walters) Brello Obituary
Rhonda K. Brello (nee Walters), 48 of Avon Lake passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, April 12, 2019. She was born February 6, 1971 to parents Wayne and Anita (nee Hammond) Walters in Parma, Ohio.Rhonda enjoyed reading, flowers and gardening, shopping at the Dollar Tree and above all, crafting with her grandchildren.She is survived by her beloved husband, William; loving children: Brittany (Chris) Jenkins, Jonah Griffore and step-daughter, Sara Brello; dear mother, Anita Walters; cherished grandchildren: Hailey Jane, Charlotte, Jackson, Aubrey and Addison; sister, Marcie (Tim) Miller; niece Alexis and several aunts, nncles and cousins.She is preceded in death by her father, Wayne Bradley Walters; maternal grandparents and paternal grandparents.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the Special Olympics 3303 Winchester Pike, Columbus, Ohio, 43232 https://give.specialolympics.orgFriends may call on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 3:00pm - 6:00pm for a visitation with a 6:00pm service at Busch Funeral Home 163 Avon Belden Rd., Avon Lake, Ohio 44012. www.buschcares.com 440-933-3202
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 14, 2019
