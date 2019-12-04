|
|
Rhonda Pagan Schrull, 60, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family. Born January 3, 1959, she was the daughter of Jerry Aid and Joan (Fields) Stanley. She married Mark Schrull on September 4, 2010. Rhonda worked as a caregiver for Comfort Care in Lorain County, Ohio and was a member of Oakland Lutheran Church in Mansfield. She enjoyed fishing, gardening and watching the Food Network Channel. A homemaker, she loved her children and grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for them. She is survived by her husband, Mark Schrull; her children, Ricky Pagan, Abby Pagan, Amanda Stanley and Lisa Naverro Ortiz; her step-sons, Mark and George Schrull; many grandchildren; and brothers and sisters, Timothy Stanley, Keith Stanley, Bobby Stanley, Anita Brown and Jerry Hoskinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her former husband, Ricardo Pagan. A Celebration of Life service will be announced at a future date. Wappner Cremation Center is honored to serve the family of Rhonda Pagan Schrull.
Published in The Morning Journal on Dec. 5, 2019