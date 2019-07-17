|
Rhonda R. Moore, age 47, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tara Alexis Moore. Also surviving are her step-mother, Paulette Moore; step-sister, Wanda Scarberry; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Linda and Harold (Dick) Moore, Sr.; brothers, Martin, Andrew, and Harold Moore, Jr.; sister, Mary Moore; and step-brother, Carl Scarberry. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 18, 2019