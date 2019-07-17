Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel
2900 N. Ridge Road
Elyria, OH 44035
(440) 324-3371
Resources
More Obituaries for Rhonda Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rhonda R. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rhonda R. Moore Obituary
Rhonda R. Moore, age 47, of Lorain, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at her home. She is survived by her loving daughter, Tara Alexis Moore. Also surviving are her step-mother, Paulette Moore; step-sister, Wanda Scarberry; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents, Linda and Harold (Dick) Moore, Sr.; brothers, Martin, Andrew, and Harold Moore, Jr.; sister, Mary Moore; and step-brother, Carl Scarberry. The family will receive friends at the Wyers-Bollinger Funeral Chapel, 2900 N. Ridge Rd., Sheffield Twp. on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m. Burial to follow at Ridge Hill Memorial Park. www.wyers-bollinger.com
Published in The Morning Journal on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now