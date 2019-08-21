Home

Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
(440) 246-2118
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel - Lorain
3224 Broadway Avenue
Lorain, OH 44055
View Map
Richard A. Hoover


1954 - 2019
Richard A. Hoover Obituary
Richard A. Hoover, age 65, of Sheffield Lake, passed away at the Cleveland Clinic Avon Hospital on the afternoon of Thursday, August 15, 2019 following an extended illness.Rich was born in Youngstown, Ohio and was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School where he played varsity football. He had lived in Lorain County since 1985 and had been a resident of Sheffield Lake for the past twenty-two years.Rich was formerly employed by both U.S. Steel Corporation’s Ohio Works in Youngstown and the Lorain-Cuyahoga Works in Lorain.He was an ardent fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes, as well as the Cleveland Indians, Browns, and Cavaliers sports franchises.Survivors include his brother, Robert W. Hoover (Diane) of Strongsville and sister, Lynn A. Maizel (James) of Austintown. He also leaves his niece, Kristin Maizel and grand-nephews, Ben and Noah Maizel.Rich was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara (nee Johnson) on July 11th of this year; and by his parents, Clarence and Irene (nee Birmingham) Hoover.Visitation will be Saturday August 24th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 12:00 noon in the Gluvna-Shimo-Hromada Funeral Chapel, 3224 Broadway Avenue, Lorain. Reverend Mr. John Slatcoff, Permanent Deacon representing St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church will officiate. Cremation will follow.In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions in Rich’s memory to the Friendship Animal Protective League, 8303 Murray Ridge Rd., Elyria, OH 44035.To share your memories and condolences with the Hoover Family, please visit www.gluvna.net.
Published in The Morning Journal on Aug. 22, 2019
