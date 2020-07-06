1/1
Richard A. Lucas
Richard A. Lucas, 62, of Port Clinton and formerly of Vermilion, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020 at his home. He was born September 28, 1957 in Port Clinton the son of Clarence and Virginia (Laser) Lucas. He married Holly Schemmer on September 11, 1981. Richard was a Liaison for Ford Motor Company retiring in 2008. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Port Clinton. He enjoyed spending time with his kids and granddaughter and he loved spending time in his workshop.Surviving are his wife: Holly; sons: Michael (Jessica) Lucas of Elyria, Ryan Lucas of Port Clinton; granddaughter: Murphy Lucas; mother: Virginia Lucas of Sandusky; father: Clarence Lucas of Port Clinton; brother: Randy Lucas of Toledo.Visitation will be held 2:00 – 5:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Neidecker, Crosser & Priesman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1124 Fulton St. Port Clinton where funeral services will be conducted for family and close friends at 5:00pm Friday. Memorial contributions may be given to Humane Society of Ottawa County, 2424 E. Sand Rd. Port Clinton, OH or Stein Hospice, 1200 Sycamore Line, Sandusky, OH 44870. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com .

Published in The Morning Journal from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home
July 6, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neidecker, Leveck & Crosser Funeral Home Funeral Home
