Richard A. Mitiska, 92 years of age, and a resident of Vermilion, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, April 22, 2019 at Kingston of Vermilion following a long and full life.Richard was born April 19, 1927, in Cleveland where he was raised. In 1952 he moved to Amherst, and finally settled in Vermilion in 1995.Dick was a man of many talents and kept himself very busy. He worked as a registered surveyor for Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company, as well as at Huber, Hunt, & Nichols Commercial Construction where he helped construct the Lorain Ford Assembly Plant. He also used his surveying skills for Columbia Gas as a contractor for the State of Ohio where he retired from in 1983. After retirement he kept busy working for the Lorain County Speedway maintaining the safety of the track. He also worked as an auto transporter and with his brother, Lad Mitiska, at his nursery.In his younger years, he proudly served his country during WWII with the U.S. Navy in the European Theater aboard the battleship Wyoming.He loved his family and was involved with his sons in their various Boy Scout Troops as a volunteer, enjoyed traveling to visit family and the national parks, and was known as a model airplane enthusiast.Survivors include his devoted wife of sixty-seven years, Dorothy Jean Mitiska (nee Loede); his sons, Roger A. and Siri , Dale J. and Kathy, and Gary A.; brother-in-law, Richard Schneider; grandchildren, Patricia Ann, Shawn, and Kimberly; niece and nephews, Jim, Marianne, Chuck, and Rick and James Schneider, as well as other treasured family members.Richard was preceded in death by his brothers, George Mitiska and Lad Mitiska; and his parents, Joseph and Julia Mitiska (nee Poesicka).Friends may call Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. at the Hempel Funeral Home, 373 Cleveland Ave., Amherst.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the family, which will be used towards a memorial in Richard's memory.For those unable to attend, please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Morning Journal on Apr. 28, 2019