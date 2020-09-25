Richard A. Stumphauzer, age 56, entered into rest Monday, September 21, 2020. He was born on July 26, 1964, in Elyria, Ohio, and lived in Avon his entire Life. Rick graduated from Avon High School in 1982. He was the owner and operator of Stumphauzer Greenhouse in Avon. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his mother, June (nee Bender) Stumphauzer; siblings, Linda (Tom, deceased) Buswell, Diane (Lynn) Robinson, Carol (Erick) Bain, Robert (Jeanmarie) Stumphauzer, Janet (Dave) Day and Debbie (Tim) Brown; many nieces and nephews and great-niece and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Jesse M. Stumphauzer. All services are private. The Misencik Funeral Home, Avon, is in charge of all arrangements.